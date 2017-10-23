Judge: Jury must decide if handcuffed man killed himself

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana has ruled a jury must decide whether the shooting death of a handcuffed man in the rear of a patrol car was a suicide, accident or "at the hand of a sheriff's deputy."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna refused in a ruling filed Monday to throw out a lawsuit against Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and a deputy over the March 2014 death of 22-year-old Victor White III.

The Justice Department and state prosecutors ruled out criminal charges in White's death, but Hanna said it hasn't been "conclusively established" whether White's death was a suicide, accident or a homicide.