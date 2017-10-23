Lawyers seek to question neo-Nazi website publisher's family

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawyers suing a neo-Nazi website's publisher are asking for court-ordered permission to question the man's relatives about his whereabouts.

Attorneys for a Muslim-American radio host who sued The Daily Stormer's publisher, Andrew Anglin, said in a court filing Monday that private investigators couldn't find him. The lawyers want to question Anglin's father and brother under oath about his whereabouts.

SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah's federal lawsuit says Anglin falsely labeled Obeidallah as the "mastermind" behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England. Obeidallah said he received death threats after the article's publication.