Man pleads not guilty in 11-year-old neighbour girl's slaying
FREEHOLD, N.J. — An 18-year-old New Jersey man charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 11-year-old
Andreas Erazo entered the plea Monday during a brief court hearing
Erazo is charged in the death of Abbiegail Smith. She was reported missing July 12, and her body was found the next morning wrapped in a comforter near the apartment building where both lived in Keansburg.
Monmouth County prosecutors have said Erazo admitted stabbing the girl and binding her with a computer cord. But a public defender representing him has disputed those claims.
Erazo is charged with murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated sexual assault and two weapons
