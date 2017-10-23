Man accused in shooting to be tried first in Delaware
BEL AIR, Md. — A man who is accused of shooting five co-workers at a granite company in Maryland before shooting another acquaintance will be prosecuted first in Delaware, where the second crime took place.
Delaware and Maryland prosecutors said Monday that 37-year-old Radee Prince, whose violent rampage sent law enforcement officials on a 10-hour multistate manhunt last week, will be tried first in Delaware, then in Harford County.
Authorities say Prince shot five co-workers, three fatally, at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County. He then drove to a used car lot in Wilmington and shot an acquaintance in the head.
Charges in Delaware against Prince include attempted murder. He faces a maximum of life without parole.
In Maryland, he faces three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
