Mayor of Turkey's capital next from leader's party to resign
ANKARA, Turkey — The mayor of Turkey's capital says he is resigning, apparently succumbing to weeks of pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Ankara Mayor Melih Gokcek announced after a meeting with Erdogan on Monday that he would step down Saturday.
Gokcek is the fifth elected mayor from Erdogan's party to leave office under pressure from the president. Erdogan has said he wants to "rejuvenate" his party and replace officials he claims suffer from "fatigue." The mayor of Istanbul resigned last month.
The 69-year-old Gokcek has led Ankara since 1994 and frequently courted controversy.
Earlier this year, he suggested that Turkey's enemies have artificially triggered earthquakes to harm the country's economy. He also has claimed that a U.S.-based cleric the government has blamed for a coup attempt uses genies to control his followers.
