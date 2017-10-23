Mexico train robberies increasingly turn violent
MEXICO CITY — Train robberies in central Mexico are growing more violent and attracting criminals who used to steal fuel from government pipelines.
But authorities and rail lines are exchanging blame for the robbery of merchandise from the trains.
Police in central Puebla state said Sunday two armed train bandits opened fire on a police patrol. One of the suspects was killed when police returned fire. He was the second train robber killed in a firefight this month.
Train robberies have increased in Mexico, but haven't previously been so violent.
Thieves usually just stopped trains by piling logs or rocks on the tracks, and then sent throngs of unarmed people to overwhelm guards and steal grain, cement, electronics and other cargo.
But Puebla authorities say more violent people are getting into the business.
