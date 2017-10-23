Off-duty Baltimore officer shoots burglar in home invasion
BALTIMORE — Police say an off-duty Baltimore officer shot a suspect who broke into his home, woke him up and tried to rob him.
Police say they received a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday from an off-duty police officer who said he'd shot a suspect who had broken into his home in Northeast Baltimore. Police say the burglar confronted the officer, who was sleeping at the time, and demanded money. Police say a struggle ensued and the officer wrestled the handgun out of the suspect's hands, and shot him. Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital and is now in serious condition. The officer was not injured during the struggle.
Police have not yet identified the officer or the suspect.
