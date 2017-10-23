Pence honours memory of Marines killed in 1983 Beirut bombing

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence is honouring the memory of 241 U.S. service members who were killed in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.

Pence and White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster paid tribute Monday to the service members, including 220 Marines, on the anniversary of the truck bombing.

The vice-president pledged that under President Donald Trump's leadership, "we will drive the cancer of terrorism from the face of the earth."