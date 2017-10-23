News / World

Poland commits to spend 2.5 per cent of its GDP on defence

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's President Andrzej Duda has signed a law that will eventually increase the country's spending on defence to at least 2.5 per cent of GDP, well above the 2 per cent required by membership in NATO.

It is part of an effort by Poland's conservative government to improve its defences in reaction to security concerns created by Russia's intensified military activity in the region.

Poland is one of five NATO members, an alliance of 28, that spends 2 per cent on defence . Under the new law it will raise spending to 2.1 per cent in 2020 and to at least 2.5 per cent in 2030.

It will also increase the number of troops serving in the military from 100,000 to 200,000. Some 50,000 of them will belong to a new so-called Territorial Defence Force.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular