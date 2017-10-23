Poland commits to spend 2.5 per cent of its GDP on defence

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's President Andrzej Duda has signed a law that will eventually increase the country's spending on defence to at least 2.5 per cent of GDP, well above the 2 per cent required by membership in NATO.

It is part of an effort by Poland's conservative government to improve its defences in reaction to security concerns created by Russia's intensified military activity in the region.

Poland is one of five NATO members, an alliance of 28, that spends 2 per cent on defence . Under the new law it will raise spending to 2.1 per cent in 2020 and to at least 2.5 per cent in 2030.