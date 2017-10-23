Police: 2 children wounded in weekend shooting in Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Police say two children have been wounded in a weekend shooting in Louisiana.

Natchitoches police say in a post on their Facebook site that a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old were hospitalized Sunday with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police say they received reports of people shooting at each other Sunday afternoon in a neighbourhood in that west central Louisiana city.

Police say a 5-year-old was shot in the calf and a 3-year-old girl received a foot injury. Both were treated at a regional medical centre but details of their conditions weren't immediately available Monday.