Police seek help to identify dead boy found on Texas beach
A
A
Share via Email
GALVESTON, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.
Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday evening and that no one has reported a child missing. Authorities have been unable to find a child matching his description in databases of missing persons.
Police commissioned a sketch artist and released a portrait of the boy on Sunday.
Capt. Joshua Schirard says: "Someone somewhere knows this child."
Schirard says the body is in the early stages of decomposition. He says there are no signs of major trauma and that police are waiting for an autopsy report.
Until they can prove otherwise, police are treating the case as a homicide.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott