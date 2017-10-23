Report: Jackson Hole roadkill count highest since 2010-11
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Wildlife in Jackson Hole ended up in the deadly path of traffic in near-record numbers over the past year.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation wildlife-vehicle collision report released last week says 248 mule deer, 48 elk and 18 moose were claimed from May 2016 through April 2017.
The report states the overall count of 362 animals hit in Teton County outside the national parks exceeded the previous year's mark by 26
Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation Executive Director Jon Mobeck says the toll trails only 2010-11 in the record books.
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com
