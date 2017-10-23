Republican Morgan announces run for Rhode Island governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan is running for governor.

The West Warwick Republican made the announcement in a video message released Monday morning. She becomes the first Republican to announce a run for the office currently held by Democrat Gina Raimondo.

In her message, the 67-year-old Morgan says she has seen her constituents struggle with a stagnant economy. She says the state needs leadership and a clear vision of what needs to be fixed.

Morgan, an Ohio native, is a financial adviser and former teacher.

Morgan was elected to the House in 2010, and became minority leader in November 2016. She previously headed the state Republican Party.