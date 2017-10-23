Slain reporter's family appears at libel trial in Malta

VALLETTA, Malta — An anti-corruption reporter's family has appeared in a court in Malta for a libel case against her, a week after she was killed by a car bomb.

The husband and three sons of Daphne Caruana Galizia attended Monday's hearing in a libel case brought by Malta's economy minister after she alleged that he had been to a brothel in Germany while on government business earlier this year. Minister Chris Cardona, who wasn't in court, has denied the allegation and filed the libel suit.

The case was postponed.