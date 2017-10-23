South Korean Olympic organizers downplay concern over NKorea
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece — South Korea's Olympic organizers have played down concern over ongoing tensions with North Korea and also say work has been completed on all venues for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Lee Hee-beom, president of the Pyeongchang organizing committee, says the International Olympic Committee has made it very clear that the Feb. 9-25 games will go ahead as scheduled.
Speaking at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics shortly after the last rehearsal for Tuesday's official flame-lighting ceremony, Lee says "there is no Plan B."
Lee says South Korean officials are working closely with all relevant parties to ensure the games are safe and secure.
He says his main concern for the games is the weather.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
Judge praises sex-assault victim, jails her abusive former supervisor