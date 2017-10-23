Spanish tourist killed by military police in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian military police say officers killed a Spanish tourist when the vehicle she was
A military police statement says the incident followed a firefight between police officers and suspected drug traffickers early Monday in Rocinha, one of Brazil's largest slums. Two officers were injured.
Then around 10:30 a.m., a car drove past a police barrier and officers opened fire.
The statement says that when police reached the vehicle they learned tourists were inside. The Spanish woman was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries. Her identity hasn't been not released,
The statement did not provide more details. Email and phone requests for more information were not immediately answered.