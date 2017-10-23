Spanish tourist killed by military police in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian military police say officers killed a Spanish tourist when the vehicle she was travelling in came under fire after ignoring a police checkpoint.

A military police statement says the incident followed a firefight between police officers and suspected drug traffickers early Monday in Rocinha, one of Brazil's largest slums. Two officers were injured.

Then around 10:30 a.m., a car drove past a police barrier and officers opened fire.

The statement says that when police reached the vehicle they learned tourists were inside. The Spanish woman was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries. Her identity hasn't been not released,