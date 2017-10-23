Stephen Hawking's Ph.D thesis goes online, website crashes

LONDON — Cambridge University has put Stephen Hawking's doctoral thesis online, triggering such interest that it crashed the university's website .

Completed in 1966 when Hawking was 24, "Properties of Expanding Universes" explores ideas about the origins of the universe that have resonated through the scientist's career.

The university says the thesis was already the most-requested item in its online repository. It was free to download Monday to mark Open Access Week. The website was intermittently inaccessible during the day as it struggled to handle to the interest.