Tattooed man wanted after random machete attack is captured
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A man who has lots of facial tattoos and was wanted in connection with a Massachusetts machete attack on a woman and a dog last month has been captured in Pennsylvania.
Police say Thomas Vargus was apprehended Sunday in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, where he'd been staying with a man who shot a New Jersey state trooper in 1982 and had spent time in prison with him.
Police say Vargus randomly approached a woman walking a dog in Taunton on Sept. 18 and attacked them with a machete but they survived.
Police say Vargus was growing his hair and a beard apparently in an attempt to hide his facial and head tattoos.
He remains in Pennsylvania as a fugitive from justice. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
