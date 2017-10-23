The Latest: 2 dead, 3 injured in California shootings

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting in Lake County, California (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Authorities say two people were killed in a series of shootings by one suspect that also injured three people in the Northern California community of Clearlake Oaks.

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said it's unclear what prompted the shootings Monday morning or whether the gunman knew any of the victims. A California Highway Patrol officer was among those injured.

Martin identified the shooter as 61-year-old Alan Ashmore of Clearlake Oaks. He was arrested about 30 minutes after the first shooting report.

Martin says two men died in separate shootings at homes, and another shooting took place at a gas station that was near a post office. Authorities are also investigating a report that Ashmore opened fire at a winery.

The CHP officer was treated and released from a hospital after he was hit in his body armour .

___

1:50 p.m.

Authorities say three people have been shot, including a California Highway Patrol officer, in the Northern California community of Clearlake Oaks.

CHP Officer Kory Reynolds says the injured officer responded to a report of a shooting near the post office and was following a suspect Monday morning when the person fired at him. Reynolds says the shooter was later taken into custody.

Police say the CHP officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to recover.

Reynolds did not have information about the condition of the two others who were shot.