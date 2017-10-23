The Latest: Bergdahl judge says he can be fair despite Trump
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on sentencing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
The military judge deciding Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's punishment says comments by President Donald Trump haven't swayed him but he's worried about public perception of the military justice system.
Sentencing for Bergdahl on charges of desertion
But the judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, said members of the public could have concerns about fairness in light of Trump's comments.
___
3 a.m.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear before a military judge Monday to learn his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.
Bergdahl could get life in prison after pleading guilty last week to desertion
The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, is expected to weigh factors including Bergdahl's willingness to admit guilt, his five years as an enemy captive and serious wounds to the service members who searched for him in 2009.
Prosecutors are expected to put on evidence or testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL who were seriously wounded by gunfire during separate search missions.