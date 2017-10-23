The Latest: Evacuations lifted on central Montana fire

ROUNDUP, Mont. — The Latest on a wildfire that prompted evacuations and burned a house and hunting cabin in central Montana (all times local):

Authorities in central Montana have lifted an evacuation order for residents southeast of Roundup where a fire destroyed a house and a hunting cabin.

Musselshell County officials on Monday asked residents to remain vigilant in case forecast strong winds push the blaze outside of fire lines.

The fire started Sunday night and prompted orders to evacuate 20 to 25 homes in the area.

It had burned about one square mile of mixed grass and timber by Monday afternoon.

The cause is not yet known.

Strong winds that could complicate firefighting efforts were expected to return on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Monday.