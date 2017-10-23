The Latest: Heat breaks records in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on hot, windy weather in Southern California (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Broiling heat has broken temperature records across Southern California.

The mercury soared Monday as high pressure dominated the region, spawning dry and gusty Santa Ana winds that raise fire danger.

The National Weather Service says downtown Los Angeles reached 102 degrees just before 2 p.m., breaking the old record of 98 for the date and topping out 24 degrees above normal.

Other records also fell elsewhere across Southern California and unusual warmth spread up the state into Northern California.

The temperature forecast for the start of the World Series in Los Angeles on Tuesday is 94 degrees at 5 p.m., lowering to 81 by 8 p.m.

___

The risk of wildfires will spike as triple-digit temperatures blanket parts of Southern California early this week.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says red flag warnings are in effect through Wednesday from Santa Barbara to San Diego as high winds and low humidity move through.

Cal Fire says extra firefighters are on duty with Santa Ana winds expected to top 50 mph.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in excess of 100 degrees could break records for late October in some areas.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning and says people should limit strenuous outdoor activity.