The Latest: Senate sets up disaster aid vote for Tuesday

The Latest on a $36.5 billion hurricane relief package:

p.m.

The Senate has given a preliminary OK to a $36.5 billion hurricane relief package that would give Puerto Rico a much-needed infusion of cash and keep the federal flood insurance program from running out of money to pay claims.

The 79-16 procedural vote sets the stage for a final vote on the must-do measure Tuesday.

The measure also provides $18.7 billion to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency's rapidly dwindling disaster accounts. On Monday, FEMA announced more than $500 million in aid to Puerto Rico, including $285 million to help restore power and water services to the devastated island.

Another $16 billion would permit the financially troubled federal flood insurance program to pay an influx of Harvey-related claims.

3:50 p.m.

But the bill rejects requests from the powerful Texas and Florida congressional delegations for additional money to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.