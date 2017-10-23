Tillerson makes unannounced side trip to Afghanistan
BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan.
The State Department says Tillerson visited Bagram Air Base for talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials to outline for them the Trump administration's new South Asia policy. He also underscored the ongoing U.S. commitment to stabilizing the war-ravaged country.
Cloaked in secrecy and under heavy security, Tillerson slipped out of the Qatari capital of Doha in the pre-dawn hours and flew into Afghanistan on Monday on the third leg of a trip that started in Saudi Arabia.
Lee reported from Doha, Qatar.
This version corrects the location from Kabul to Bagram Air Base.
