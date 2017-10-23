Tillerson travels to Iraq, hours after visiting Afghanistan
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BAGHDAD — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on an unannounced trip to Iraq just hours after returning from a similar surprise visit to Afghanistan.
Tillerson arrived in Baghdad Monday evening for talks with senior officials about Iran, a newly invigorated Kurdish independence movement and efforts to rebuild after the defeat of the Islamic State group in major towns and cities.
Tillerson flew into Iraq from Qatar. Earlier in the day, he visited Afghanistan. Neither trip was announced publicly.
Tillerson has been making the Trump administration's case for an Arab alliance to blunt Iran's activity in the Middle East. He attended the inaugural meeting of the Saudi Arabia-Iraq Coordination Council on Sunday and urged the two longtime rivals to set aside past differences.
___
Lee reported from Doha, Qatar.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
-
'Weapon of intimidation:' Halifax police charge three men wearing motorcycle gang paraphernalia
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott