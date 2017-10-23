Trump, Abe set golf date for start of US leader's Asia tour

TOKYO — Donald Trump will start his first trip to Asia as the U.S. president next month in somewhat predictable fashion: with a round of golf.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Trump on a phone call Monday that a joint outing with Japanese pro Hideki Matsuyama has been set up for Nov. 5, the start of a lengthy Asia tour for the American leader.

The Japanese government said in a statement that Trump told Abe that he is really looking forward to visiting Japan.

Japan is the first stop for Trump on a trip that will also take him to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. He will also stop in Hawaii.