UN, AU appeal for peace ahead of tense Kenya vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations and the African Union are appealing for peace as tensions build in Kenya, where the main opposition group says it will boycott a planned presidential election on Thursday.

The call for calm comes amid allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that the election, a re-run of an August vote that was nullified by the Supreme Court, will not be free and fair. President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was declared the winner in August, wants to push ahead with this week's vote even though the election commission head says he cannot guarantee its credibility.