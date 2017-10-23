UN rapporteur says Sri Lanka's accountability process dismal

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A visiting United Nations special rapporteur says that Sri Lanka is nowhere close to where it should be in dealing with allegations of war crimes and other rights violations from its decades-long civil war.

Pablo de Greiff, the special rapporteur for transitional justice, concluded a visit to the island nation on Monday.

He told reporters that many issues he highlighted during a visit more than two years ago remain unaddressed. They include the release of civilian lands occupied by the military, repealing a harsh anti-terror law, expediting cases against terror suspects incarcerated for long periods of time and stopping intimidating forms of surveillance.