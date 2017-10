US sending back diplomats pulled from Venezuela amid unrest

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Trump administration has approved the return to Venezuela of several U.S. government employees pulled from the country in July at the height of anti-government protests.

The guidance Monday came in the State Department's latest travel warning in which it once again urged U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Venezuela over concerns about rampant crime, continued unrest and medicine shortages.

More than 100 people were killed and hundreds injured in daily demonstrations ahead of a July 30 referendum on rewriting Venezuela's constitution that was boycotted by the opposition.