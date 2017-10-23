US tells court: Block records bid in young immigrants' cases

NEW YORK — The Department of Justice is arguing in a New York court it shouldn't have to turn over records related to President Donald Trump's decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

Lawyers for the Republican president's administration asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to overturn a lower court's order they say would potentially require government agencies to review more than 1 million documents.

Activists are suing Trump's administration over the planned shutdown of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. They want a chance to review documents showing how Trump decided to end the program.

Department of Justice lawyers call the document request "extraordinarily burdensome and intrusive."