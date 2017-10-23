Venezuela opposition governors take oath before assembly

CARACAS, Venezuela — Four of the five opposition governors recently elected in Venezuela have taken an oath before leaders of the all-powerful, pro-government constitutional assembly after initially refusing to do so.

The governors were sworn in Monday at a small ceremony in Caracas.

While campaigning for office, opposition candidates repeatedly said they would never yield to President Nicolas Maduro's demand that any new governor take an oath before the assembly.

Opposition leaders and dozens of foreign governments consider the assembly unconstitutional.

The government-stacked National Electoral Council says opposition candidates won just five of the 23 governorships selected in Oct. 15 elections that the opposition had been projected to dominate.