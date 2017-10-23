War of words as GOP's Rand Paul calls colleague 'warmonger'

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is calling GOP colleague Lindsey Graham a "warmonger" in a tweet that goes beyond a mere difference in worldviews.

Paul tweeted Monday "you know you are in too many wars in too many places when even warmonger Lindsay Graham can't keep track anymore."

Paul misspelled Graham's first name.

The remark stems from Graham's comments Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" when the South Carolina senator said he didn't know the U.S. had 1,000 troops in Niger.

Paul repeatedly has insisted Congress have a greater say on military action. He recently complained Congress has effectively allowed the president to commit the nation to "basically unlimited war anywhere, anytime, anyplace upon the globe."