Women on trial visit airport where Kim Jong Nam was attacked

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The two women accused of killing the North Korean leader's half brother are visiting the crime scene at the Malaysian airport as part of a re-enactment of the fatal attack.

The entourage also at the Kuala Lumpur airport Tuesday includes the prosecutors, defence lawyers and the judge hearing the murder trial. Re-enactments are common in Malaysian trials and are meant to give participants a better perspective of events as they unfolded.

High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin visited the check-in kiosk in the budget terminal where the two women alleged smeared VX nerve agent onto Kim Jong Nam's face on Feb. 13.