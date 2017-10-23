Women on trial visit airport where Kim Jong Nam was attacked
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The two women accused of killing the North Korean leader's half brother are visiting the crime scene at the Malaysian airport as part of a re-enactment of the fatal attack.
The entourage also at the Kuala Lumpur airport Tuesday includes the prosecutors,
High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin visited the check-in kiosk in the budget terminal where the two women alleged smeared VX nerve agent onto Kim Jong Nam's face on Feb. 13.
Security footage shown previously during the trial showed the women, Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, rushing to restrooms afterward to wash their hands.