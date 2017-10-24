10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. DOSSIER COMPILED WITH DEMOCRATS' HELP

The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about Trump's ties to Russia.

2. WHO'S LAYING BARE GOP'S WAR WITH ITSELF

A pair of senators from Trump's own Republican Party blister him with criticism in a dramatic day of denunciation.

3. RULES ON REFUGEES EASED

The U.S. allows the resumption of refugee admissions as a ban instituted four months ago by the Trump administration expires.

4. WHERE CONFRONTATION LOOMS

A showdown could ensue in Syria between allies of the U.S. and Russia who are racing to take over the same strategic oil-rich territory from the Islamic State group.

5. BETRAYAL APPARENTLY LED TO DEADLY AMBUSH

The U.S. military believes that American commandos were ambushed in Niger after someone in the village they visited told enemy fighters they were in the area.

6. WHAT'S LATEST FRONT IN WEINSTEIN SCANDAL

In statehouses across the U.S., lawmakers, lobbyists and consultants say sexual harassment is also pervasive in the halls of political power.

7. MORE HELP ON WAY TO PUERTO RICO

The U.S. Senate sends a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to the White House, where Trump is sure to sign it.

8. Travellers , GET SET TO DIG DEEPER

The National Park Service is considering a steep increase in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, mostly in the U.S. West.

9. ROBERT GUILLAUME DIES AT 89

The actor won Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the sharp-tongued butler in the TV sitcoms "Soap" and "Benson.

10. FOR MLB, EVEN SLOWER GOING