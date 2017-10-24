13 Ball State fraternities to go alcohol-free until 2018

MUNCIE, Ind. — More than a dozen fraternities at Ball State University won't have events that include alcohol for the rest of the year.

Interfraternity Council President Trevor Holland said the decision was made with the university for the safety of their members and the community.

"It was a joint decision between chapter presidents and the university," Holland said.

The fraternities won't host or co-host any events with alcohol until Jan. 31, 2018, The Star Press reported .

The decision, announced Monday, aims to correct behaviour that was not consistent with the university's standards, said Kathy Wolf, vice-president of marketing and communications for the university.

"It's not one single incident that has caused this," Wolf said. "It's a trend or a pattern of behaviour that is not acceptable or consistent with our Beneficence Pledge. As a result, what we're doing is pausing, if you will, and saying, 'Hey, together let's work on this.'"

Wolf said the fraternities will remain active and that its members will participate in classes that discuss alcohol use, hazing, bystander intervention and sexual assault.

"It's not about no frat parties, it's bigger than that," Wolf said. "It's about having the right culture and that's why we're doing what we're doing."

Wolf said the decision shows leadership and that fraternities are taking a stand.

The fraternities included are Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Tau Delta, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Phi Sigma Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Nu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Theta Chi.

___