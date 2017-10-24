2 in Bundy standoff case take plea deals, avoid 3rd trial
LAS VEGAS — Two Idaho men have pleaded guilty to lesser charges to avoid a third trial for having assault-style weapons during a confrontation with federal agents near states' rights figure Cliven Bundy's ranch in 2014.
Pleas on Monday by Eric Parker and Scott Drexler to
Another defendant, Peter Santilli of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to a felony conspiracy charge in an agreement that his lawyer says could have him free from federal custody in January with time already served.
The trial stemming from the Bundy ranch standoff was postponed after the Oct. 1 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 58 people and the gunman dead.
