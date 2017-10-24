2 in Bundy standoff case take plea deals, avoid 3rd trial

LAS VEGAS — Two Idaho men have pleaded guilty to lesser charges to avoid a third trial for having assault-style weapons during a confrontation with federal agents near states' rights figure Cliven Bundy's ranch in 2014.

Pleas on Monday by Eric Parker and Scott Drexler to misdemeanour charges came with jury selection due to start next week for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne.

Another defendant, Peter Santilli of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to a felony conspiracy charge in an agreement that his lawyer says could have him free from federal custody in January with time already served.