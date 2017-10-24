News / World

2 police arrested after tourist shot to death in Rio slum

A bullet hole scars the back window of the car in which a Spanish tourist was shot dead by military police, at a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Brazilian military police say officers killed a Spanish tourist when the vehicle she was travelling in came under fire after ignoring a police checkpoint. A military police statement says the incident followed a firefight between police officers and suspected drug traffickers early Monday in Rocinha, one of Brazil's largest slums. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A bullet hole scars the back window of the car in which a Spanish tourist was shot dead by military police, at a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Brazilian military police say officers killed a Spanish tourist when the vehicle she was travelling in came under fire after ignoring a police checkpoint. A military police statement says the incident followed a firefight between police officers and suspected drug traffickers early Monday in Rocinha, one of Brazil's largest slums. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Two military police officers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Spanish tourist who was on a guided tour of one of Brazil's largest slums.

Civil police inspector Fabio Cardoso told reporters on Tuesday that Lt. Davi dos Santos Ribeiro fired the shot that killed Maria Esperanza Jimenez Ruiz. He has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Cardoso said another officer shot into the air and also has been arrested.

Jimenez Ruiz was shot in the neck on Monday when the vehicle she was travelling in failed to stop at a police checkpoint in Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum. The 67-year-old was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Rocinha has seen several police and army operations in recent weeks.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular