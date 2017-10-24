2 police arrested after tourist shot to death in Rio slum

RIO DE JANEIRO — Two military police officers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Spanish tourist who was on a guided tour of one of Brazil's largest slums.

Civil police inspector Fabio Cardoso told reporters on Tuesday that Lt. Davi dos Santos Ribeiro fired the shot that killed Maria Esperanza Jimenez Ruiz. He has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Cardoso said another officer shot into the air and also has been arrested.

Jimenez Ruiz was shot in the neck on Monday when the vehicle she was travelling in failed to stop at a police checkpoint in Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum. The 67-year-old was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.