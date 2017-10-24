Activists block loggers from Eugene-area timber sale

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. — Environmental activists are blocking loggers from accessing a timber sale in the Willamette National Forest.

The Register Guard reports that protesters from the Eugene-based Cascadia Forest Defenders blocked the road Tuesday with a car, a pickup truck and a refrigerator.

They have also rigged up a platform 80 feet above ground.

The group wants to keep loggers out of the Goose Project timber sale near the unincorporated community of McKenzie Bridge.

The 2,400-acre sale has been debated for more than five years and activists have staged sit-ins in the forest before.

The U.S. Forest Service says the logging will increase the health and diversity of the forest while providing jobs and lumber for a local sawmill.

Activists believe the logging will create pollution in watersheds and lead to erosion.

