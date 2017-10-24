AP source: Clinton camp helped fund Trump dossier research
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
That's according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke Tuesday evening to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential client matters.
The person says the arrangement, first reported by The Washington Post, was
The person says the political research firm, Fusion GPS, had approached Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, about doing continued research into Trump's international business connections.
Representatives for Fusion GPS declined to comment.
