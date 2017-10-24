Arkansas judge will order mediation on birth certificate law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A judge says he plans to order Arkansas to mediate its differences with three same-sex couples over the state's birth certificate law, which the U.S. Supreme Court found to illegally favour heterosexual parents.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox entered the initial order on Monday. On Tuesday, he set it aside because a state Supreme Court order sending the issue back to his court hasn't taken effect. Fox says he'll order mediation once that happens.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June sided with Fox's 2015 ruling striking down part of law defining parents by gender. That overturned a decision by the state Supreme Court.