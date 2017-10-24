Australia grants UNICEF $23 million for Lebanon education

BEIRUT — The U.N. children's agency says Australia has granted it 30 million Australian dollars, or about $23 million, to boost access to education for vulnerable children in Lebanon over the next three years.

Tuesday's UNICEF statement says the announcement was made during Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove's visit to a Lebanese public school.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees have fled war in their country to neighbouring Lebanon, straining local resources. Tens of thousands of Syrian children now attend Lebanese public schools.

Cosgrove lauded the Lebanese government's efforts in hosting Syrian refugees and said at the school that "what we see here today is the best proof of this support."