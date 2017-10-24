News / World

Australian forces to train Filipino troops on urban warfare

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne, right, and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana chat following their joint conference on the sidelines of the two-day ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Clark, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne, right, and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana chat following their joint conference on the sidelines of the two-day ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Clark, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

CLARK, Philippines — The Australian defence chief says her country will deploy forces to train Filipino troops on urban warfare following a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants on Marawi city in the southern Philippines.

Philippine troops accustomed to battling insurgents in jungle terrain struggled for months to fight the hundreds of militants who took cover in buildings and houses in Marawi. Officials finally declared Monday that the deadly insurrection had been crushed.

Defence Minister Marise Payne said Tuesday Australian defence forces would provide training on a range of urban combat skills to Filipino soldiers and marines in Philippine military bases to help combat the extremists' brutal tactics.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Philippine military plans to build urban-fighting training centres for Filipino forces.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular