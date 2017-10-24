Austria's Kurz seeks coalition with right-wing Freedom Party

VIENNA — Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday he will try to form a coalition government with the right-wing Freedom Party after winning this month's election.

Both Kurz's People's Party and the Freedom Party campaigned on the need for tougher immigration controls, quick deportations of asylum-seekers whose requests are denied and a crackdown on radical Islam.

Austria's president tasked Kurz on Friday with forming a government. Kurz said that after meetings with all the other parties in parliament he decided to invite the Freedom Party to enter talks on a coalition — a decision that was widely expected.

Kurz told reporters that his prospective partner, Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache, had shown "a will to bring about change in Austria together."

The 31-year-old Kurz is foreign minister in the outgoing government under Chancellor Christian Kern, a centre -left Social Democrat. He is on track to become Europe's youngest leader.

Kurz said he will try to form a government by Christmas. His party finished first in the Oct. 15 election, but no party was close to a parliamentary majority on its own.

He said a "basic condition" for the new administration is "a clear pro-European direction."