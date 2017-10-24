Austrian court gives Syrian more time in prison for IS ties

VIENNA — An Austrian court has found a Syrian youth guilty of terrorist-related activities by spreading Islamic State group propaganda while in jail for the same crime and has sentenced him to two additional years in prison.

The 18-year-old was already serving a three-year prison sentence on the previous conviction last year. He said he was innocent at his hearing Tuesday in the southeastern city of Graz.

The prosecution said the youth was radicalized at age 14 in Syria and served for the IS in the Sharia police, denouncing those who did not follow strict rules on dress.