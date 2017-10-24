Big gains for Caterpillar and 3M lead US stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are edging higher Tuesday morning as construction equipment maker Caterpillar and Post-it note maker 3M lead a rally in industrial companies, while banks are climbing along with interest rates. Steep losses for drugmaker Biogen, health insurer Centene and scientific equipment maker Waters are pulling health care companies lower. Most stocks are up in early trading after sharp losses Monday.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 2 points, or 0.1
INDUSTRIAL POWER: Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar continued to rally after it raised its profit forecast. The company said construction equipment revenue jumped in the third quarter and demand from China is strong, while it's getting a lot of business from the oil and gas markets in North America. Its stock gained $7.44, or 5.7
Caterpillar and 3M are two of the biggest winners on the 30-company Dow average this year. The top gainer is aerospace company Boeing, which rose $2.53, or 1
Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker also raised its profit projection and climbed $5.27, or 3.3
HEALTH WOES: Health care companies took steep losses. Drugmaker Biogen fell $23.62, or 7.2
Waters Corp. lost $3.96, or 2.1
DOWN THE DRAIN: Appliance maker Whirlpool had a weak quarter and its ties to Sears are ending after 100 years. Sears says it's no longer selling Maytag appliances or other Whirlpool products effective immediately. The company recently told its stores that Whirlpool was making demands that would have made it hard to sell its appliances at competitive prices. Whirlpool lost $19.30, or 10.6
BONDS: Bond prices continued to fall. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 31 cents to $52.21 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 23 cents to $57.60 a barrel in London.
CURRENCY: The dollar edged up to 113.76 yen from 113.73 yen. The euro rose to $1.1765 from $1.1738.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.1
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay
