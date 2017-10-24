Billy Joel announces birth of third daughter, Remy Anne
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Piano Man is now a father of three.
Billy Joel says his third daughter, Remy Anne Joel, was born Sunday night at New York University hospital. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. (3.2 kilograms).
A post on the singer's
It's the second daughter for the 68-year-old Joel and his 35-year-old wife, Alexis. The couple also has a 2-year-old named Della Rose.
The
The post says "Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled."
Most Popular
-
Fire that destroyed $14 M Shaughnessy mansion deemed suspicious
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why I'm 'full of crap' — and trying to change
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan
-
Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville