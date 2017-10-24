Child bitten by venomous snake at Florida day care centre
A
A
Share via Email
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a Florida day care
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the bite occurred Monday morning on Eglin Air Force Base.
Eglin spokesman Andy Bourland says the boy, whose name and age weren't released, was bitten after picking up the juvenile water moccasin, which is also known as a cottonmouth. The spokesman says the snake was captured alive.
The boy was initially taken to the base hospital and then airlifted to a Pensacola trauma
Bourland says the base is looking at additional safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
___
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Fire that destroyed $14 M Shaughnessy mansion deemed suspicious
-
Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why I'm 'full of crap' — and trying to change