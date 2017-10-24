Court nixes high attorney fees for wrongly convicted man
RALEIGH, N.C. — A judge has thrown out a contract allowing lawyers for a man freed after 30 years on death row to claim a large part of his compensation for wrongful imprisonment.
Judge Terrence Boyle ruled Monday that Henry McCollum lacked the competency to sign with lawyers currently representing him in a lawsuit against investigators who put him behind bars.
A proposed settlement would have allowed the lawyers to claim $400,000 of $1 million in payments to McCollum and his half brother, Leon Brown, from a town and its investigators.
The half brothers, imprisoned following the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl, were released in 2014 because of DNA evidence that pointed to another man.
Boyle's ruling sought further information from a court-appointed guardian for Brown, who has the same attorneys.
