Czech leader to ask election winner Babis to form government

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech president is set to ask populist billionaire Andrej Babis, whose ANO movement won parliamentary elections, to try to form a new government.

Babis' movement won 78 seats in the lower house of Parliament on Saturday. He needs coalition partners to govern with a parliamentary majority.

Eight other parties and groups won seats, including the anti-migrant and anti-EU party Freedom and Direct Democracy, which finished fourth.

Babis has indicated he would like to rule with the conservative Civic Democratic Party that finished second with 25 seats.