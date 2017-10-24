Defence: Nix death penalty sought in case over 9 fire deaths

AKRON, Ohio — Attorneys for a black man charged in two Ohio fires that killed nine people on his street allege race was a factor in the decision to seek capital punishment.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports prosecutors oppose the request to dismiss death penalty specifications in the case against 58-year-old Stanley Ford.

The defence says a disproportional number of blacks have faced the death penalty in Summit County.

Ford pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in an April 2016 that killed two adults and a May 2017 blaze that killed two adults and five children.

Emails from the prosecutor's office about the case will be reviewed by a county judge to determine whether that information should be shared with the defence attorneys arguing that race affected the handling of the case.

