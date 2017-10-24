Defence: Nix death penalty sought in case over 9 fire deaths
A
A
Share via Email
AKRON, Ohio — Attorneys for a black man charged in two Ohio fires that killed nine people on his street allege race was a factor in the decision to seek capital punishment.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports prosecutors oppose the request to dismiss death penalty specifications in the case against 58-year-old Stanley Ford.
The
Ford pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in an April 2016 that killed two adults and a May 2017 blaze that killed two adults and five children.
Emails from the prosecutor's office about the case will be reviewed by a county judge to determine whether that information should be shared with the
___
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Most Popular
-
'Unacceptable': Education minister slams Alberta Catholic school districts' proposed alternate sex-ed curriculum
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why I'm 'full of crap' — and trying to change
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan
-
Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville